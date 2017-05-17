It seems like model-turned-actor-turned-nun Sofia Hayat has discovered her profound love for marriages and ‘divine human connection’.

The glamour model, who recently turned into a nun just can’t get enough of her interior designer husband Vlad Stanescu. After marrying him last April in a private ceremony in London, she again renewed her wedding vows in a unique fashion at the Temple of Awakening.

Om Allah Hu Akbar. Love. Unity Lucifer 6 6 6 3 3 3 9 9 9 code activated. Lucifer light bringer releasing codes of unity 6 6 6 3 3 3 unity 1 1 1 0 0 oneness love. Activate mother dna in all humanity. Light codes received in the hearts of all humanity. There is no more separation. We are all one 4533169111000 1 1 0.. code sequence complete A post shared by Sofia Hayat (@sofiahayat) on May 16, 2017 at 3:25pm PDT

The former Bigg Boss contestant took her ‘second round’ of wedding with Vlad to social media. She shared several of the pictures on Instagram.

Our final sacred union ceremony took place in my temple of awakening with all God’s and religions united as 1 A post shared by Sofia Hayat (@sofiahayat) on May 16, 2017 at 1:35pm PDT

After becoming nun, Sofia Hayat said that she will refrain from sex and will never have children but apparently, she has backtracked on that resolution. The captions of the images posted by her will amaze you as Hayat certainly has taken being a nun to the ‘next level’.