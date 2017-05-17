Since her last appearance in a glittering saree at Cannes Film festival in 2010, Bollywood diva Deepika Padukone has come a long way.

From a timid dimpled girl in Om Shanti Om to a ferocious stunner in Xander Cage, Deepika has seamlessly done justice to every role that she has taken up.

The ‘Bajirao Mastani’ actress shared a picture from the French city of Cannes and she looks gorgeous in it.

She made her debut at Cannes’ red carpet 7 years ago and it was quite underwhelming but the actress has since grown in stature and there’s huge anticipation among fans regarding her appearance at the French film festival this year.

Although when it comes to Cannes Film festival, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan routinely takes it by storm but this year, she faces stiff competition from Padukone.