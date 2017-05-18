Actor Dwayne Johnson has hinted his movie ‘Black Adam’ could release sooner than expected and his character will be fighting Superman (Henry Cavill).

The ‘Fast and Furious’ actor has been cast as the villain-turned-anti-hero and has hinted that plans for the movie are well underway. He also said that he is going to be introduced in an exciting way in another DC Extended Universe film, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

“It’s definitely going to happen, sure. We’ve had great conversations with Geoff Johns (Chief Creative Officer at DC Comics) and everyone over at DC. It’s an exciting time right now for everyone at DC because they are in a process now where they are building out their DC universe really nicely.

“We have a really cool surprise for ‘Black Adam’ that I can’t reveal, in terms of where we will see ‘Black Adam’ being introduced,” Johnson told entertainment portal Fandango.

Johnson also hinted that ‘Black Adam’ will meet Superman on screen.

“One fine day … That’s coming. That’s in the cards,” he said.

Johnson will next be seen in the reboot of ‘Baywatch’ with actor Zac Efron which is set for release this month.