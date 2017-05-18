Actress Rose Byrne has lashed out at “mainstream US comedies”, accusing them of being misogynistic.

The 37-year-old says female characters in mainstream comedies are often little more than a stereotype, whereas men are usually afforded the chance to deliver the most memorable punchlines.

“I think in a lot of mainstream US comedies women are always the nagging one, the downer. Those films are a bit misogynistic,” Byrne told standard.co.uk.

Byrne also said that the movie industry is “broken”, arguing that there is lack of original ideas in Hollywood at the moment.

“The only films that the studios are making are about robots and cars,” she said.