Bollywood’s favourite mother, Reema Lagoo passed away on Wednesday late night in Mumbai. As per reports, the 59-year-old died after suffering a cardiac arrest.

Lagoo on Wednesday night complained of chest pain after which she was rushed to the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani hospital in Andheri, Mumbai where she breathed her last.

The veteran actress, who was known for portraying mother to Khans in many super hit blockbusters, started her career in Hindi and Marathi film industry in 1970s and 1980s. Reema was best known for her role in movies like ‘Maine Pyar Kiya’, ‘Hum Aapke Hain Koun’, ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’ and ‘Hum Saath-Saath Hain’ and many more.

The actress has also made a huge contribution to the television industry through her famous shows — ‘Tu Tu Main Main’ and ‘Shriman Shrimati’.