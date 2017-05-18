Bollywood actress Reema Lagoo breathed her last on Thursday morning after suffering from a cardiac arrest in Mumbai. The sudden dead of the talented actress has left the entire film industry and her fans in shock.

The veteran actress, who was known for portraying the role of mother to the Bollywood Khans in many super hit blockbusters, started her career in Hindi and Marathi film industry in the 1970s and 1980s. Reema was best known for her role in movies like ‘Maine Pyar Kiya’, ‘Hum Aapke Hain Kaun’, ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’, ‘Hum Saath-Saath Hain’ and many more such hit films.

The actress is also known to have made a huge contribution to the television industry through her famous shows — ‘Tu Tu Main Main’ and ‘Shriman Shrimati’.

The actress who was currently playing the role of Dayavanti Mehta in the daily soap ‘Naamkarann’ produced by Mahesh Bhatt had stunned her fans with her baddie avatar.

Lagoo’s co-actors from ‘Naamkarann’ were also shocked and deeply saddened by her sudden death. Actors like Sayantani Ghosh, Barkha Bisht Sengupta and child actor Arsheen Maandaar their memory of working with the later actress.

In a report published by India.com, Sayantani Ghosh said, “There are lots of great memories with her and I won’t be able to put down those memories in words. I will miss her a lot.” Another co-actor Barkha Bisht said, “She was one of the lively people on our set. She did not like any kind of nonsense. She used to share her experience on the set. We have lost a person who was full of fun and intelligence.”

Child actor, Arsheen Maandaar said,” I used to call her dadi and in return she used to call me dadiji. I was sleeping when my mom came to me and said that Reema Tai has left us. I was shocked to hear the news. On the set, she used to pamper me a lot. Whenever I wasn’t keeping well, she was the one who used to be by my side. There are lots of good memories with her and every moment spent with her will be special for me.”

Many Bollywood celebrities and bigwigs took to their social networking websites to express their sorrow on her demise.

T 2428 – Just heard the shocking and unbelievable news about Reema Lagoo’s passing .. such a fine talent and gone so young ! Very SAD !! — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) May 18, 2017

Saddened. RIP #ReemaLagoo. She radiated talent, beauty and such warmth. She will be missed. Condolences to her family. — Madhuri Dixit-Nene (@MadhuriDixit) May 18, 2017

RIP. Worked in quite a few films. Reema Lagoo. Good friend. Heartfelt condolences pic.twitter.com/GItoweLzsR — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) May 18, 2017