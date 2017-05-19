Indian actress Deepika Padukone’s second red carpet appearance at the Cannes Film Festival here saw her make a bold statement with smoky eyes in antique green, matched with a bottle green gown which had a thigh-high slit to add the oomph.

Deepika looked elegant and sophisticated as she made her way to the red carpet as ambassador of global cosmetic giant L’Oreal Paris on Day 2 of the gala on Thursday.

She turned up the glam quotient in a Brandon Maxwell gown, teamed with diamonds by De Grisogono, Chloe Gosselin shoes, and her hair in a high updo.

Apart from the slit and Deepika’s svelte frame, the attention was grabbed by her smoky eyes.

The look was much different from her loose-tressed look in a jewel toned maroon gown on the opening day of the gala, where she shared the frame with names like Susan Sarandon, Julianne Moore, and Elle Fanning.

Earlier in the day at the French Riviera, Deepika spent some time gorging on a croissant, painting her nails and browsing through her wardrobe.

She was seen in a sunshine yellow figure-hugging dress and later, she even spent time with Fanning at the beach in a pink dress.

Actresses Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Sonam Kapoor will also make it to the Cannes red carpet later in the week as L’Oreal Paris brand ambassadors.