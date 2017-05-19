Actress Zoe Saldana cant work out regularly so, she plays with her three sons — Cy, Bowie and Zen — to stay fit.

Saldana says she is extremely busy balancing her personal and professional lives that she doesn’t have time to do traditional exercising and instead uses the time she bonds with her children to stay fit, reports people.com.

“I can’t work out regularly so, I compensate by eating a lot healthier than I might otherwise,” Saldana told Shape magazine.

“Once you have relatively healthy eating habits, your workout can become playing with your kids, strolling around the neighborhood, playing airplane, or just changing diapers,” she added.