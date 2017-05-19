Singer Cheryls former husband and restaurateur Jean-Bernard Fernandez-Versini refused to speak about his former wife’s baby with One Direction star Liam Payne at the 70th Cannes Film Festival.

Fernandez-Versini ended his relationship with Cheryl after 18 months of marriage, after which she started dating Payne and welcomed son Bear with him earlier this year.

Fernandez-Versini dodged the question when he was quizzed whether he congratulated Cheryl on turning mother, reports dailymail.co.uk.

In an interview on TV show “Good Morning Britain” on Thursday, when he was asked how he is coping following the break up from Cheryl and his businesses, Fernandez-Versini said: “I couldn’t be more happier. It’s my new venture, it started last night it went very well. It cannot be better.”

However, Fernandez-Versini refused to answer when the reporter asked, “Do you have a message for Cheryl about her baby?”

He dodged the question and replied: “It’s the 70th film festival — we might as well focus on the festival and making it the best possible, I want to make it count.”