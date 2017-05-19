Bollywood actor Priyanka Chopra, who has become the trending fruit for all the headlines, was left red-faced when she recently appeared with Amy Brenneman on the chat show ‘Watch What Happens Live’, hosted by Andy Cohen.

The actor had appeared on the show to promote ‘Baywatch’, but little did she know that she would be scandalised during the rapid fire round.

The Bollywood diva, who was recently seen holidaying in Miami, was asked to choose between her Baywatch co-starts Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson and Zac Efron in different situations.

Pee Cee answered all the questions, but was left speechless when asked, “Who has a bigger dick- Rock or Zac Efron?” She could not immediately answer.

All Priyanka could come up with was, “That was not part of the question.”

Furthermore, she was asked whether she is dating Nick Jonas or not. However, Pee Cee rubbished all such rumours and said, “We didn’t have much time. Maybe the next time we meet.”

Priyanka Chopra would be seen in Baywatch alongside Dwayne Johnson, Zac Efron, Alexandra Daddario and Kelly Rohrbach. The movie is slated to release on May 25 in the US and June 2 in India.

WATCH: