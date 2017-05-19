In yet another ambivalent but explosive speech on Friday, superstar Rajinikanth hinted he might make the political plunge when the time comes. He also said that the system is corrupted despite the presence of good leaders.

Addressing a large gathering of his fans here on the last day of the interaction, Rajinikanth made it clear that it’s not quite the time yet for his political entry.

“I have my profession, my job. I have some responsibilities and you have your jobs. Go back to your respective places and do your job. Let’s meet when it’s time for the war,” Rajinikanth said amidst thundering applause from fans.

Earlier this week, he said, “If it’s God’s will, I will join politics.”

The “Kochadaiiyaan” star is against the system but not against any leader or politician.

“We have good leaders like Stalin (MK), Anbumani (Ramadoss) and Seeman. But what do we do when the system is bad, democracy has deteriorated. This system needs to be changed and a change has to be brought in the minds of people, than only will the country flourish,” he said.

On the criticism that he is an outsider and not a Tamilian, Rajinikanth said: “I lived in Karnataka for 23 years and Tamil Nadu for 43 years. Although I came as a Marathi from Karnataka, you people nurtured me, made me true Tamilian.”

On the career front, he is gearing up for the shoot of his next Tamil yet-untitled film with director Pa. Ranjith.