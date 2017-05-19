Actress Angela Bassett has been roped in to star alongside Tom Cruise in the upcoming action spy film “Mission: Impossible 6”.

Details about Bassett’s role are yet to be revealed, reports hollywoodreporter.com.

The film, currently under production, will also feature Henry Cavill, Rebecca Ferguson and Alec Baldwin. Bassett is a regular face on popular anthology series “America Horror Story”.

Directed by Christopher McQuarrie, the film marks the return of Cruise as popular spy Ethan Hunt. “Mission: Impossible 6” is slated to release on July 27, 2018.