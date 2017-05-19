TV host and comedian Steve Harveys former wife Mary Shackelford has sued him for $60 million, claiming he has “damaged her soul” after nine years of marriage.

According to court documents, Shackelford hasn’t recovered after the split, reports tmz.com.

The document was not filed by Shackelford’s lawyer but a woman who claims to be her “civil rights activist”.

Shackelford states that she has been suicidal and relies on self-medication in order to deal with the aftermath of their divorce battle.

Shackelford has sued the “Little Big Shots” host for child endangerment, torture, conspiracy against rights, kidnapping, murder, breach of contract and intentional infliction of emotional distress.

She says she’s physically and emotionally distressed.

“The plaintiff had (lost) her son, had her businesses taken from her, nowhere to live, all Mother’s Days had been painful and empty,” the document reads.