Double Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman and actress Shruti Haasan are thrilled to have made their maiden appearance at the 70th edition of the prestigious Cannes Film Festival.

Both are representing their upcoming trilingual historic drama “Sanghamitra”, a story set in the eight century AD.

On Thursday, the first look posters of the film were launched in Cannes.

The project sees Rahman team up with director Sundar C for the first time.

“This is my first time at Cannes. I’m so overwhelmed to be surrounded by wonderful people,” Rahman told IANS on the phone from Cannes.

“It’s a very ambitious film. Six months back when I heard just 30 minutes of the narration, it was good enough for me to come on board,” he said about the rumoured Rs 150 crore project.

Rahman added “Sanghamitra” not only has great story but “Sundar has good vision for music too”.

“Nothing as compelling as ‘Sanghamitra’ came my way in recent times. The project is in rights hands,” he said, heaping praise on the makers – Sri Thenandal Studios.

The film features Shruti in the role of a fierce warrior.

Talking about being in Cannes for the first time, Shruti told IANS on the phone: “The atmosphere is lovely and there’s so much of excitement around that you get sucked in. It feels special to be in this place at the beginning of my career.”

Has being at Cannes made her happy?

“I’m usually happy around people. I’m a nomad and I find happiness irrespective of the place I’m in,” she said.

In preparation for her role, Shruti has been training in sword fighting in London over the last few weeks.

“It’s going to be a physically taxing role. I’m getting myself ready not just physically but also mentally. Being fit also means building stamina and that’s precisely what I’m trying to achieve,” she said, expressing absolute joy over being part of this project.

Talking about her character, she said: “It’s not a straight-forward role where I follow the instructions of my director and act. The character is layered and I have been waiting for a long time to essay such a role.”

On joining hands with Sundar C, she said it’s going to be “one epic combination”.

“As a director, he is someone who understands the audience’s pulse like nobody. This time with an epic subject in hand, we can only imagine the magic he can weave,” she said.

The project is slated to roll from August. It also stars Jayam Ravi and Arya.