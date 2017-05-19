In a special NewsX show Star Trail, renowned actor Irrfan khan, who is playing one of the lead character in the upcoming Bollywood film ‘Hindi Medium’ discussed the making of the film. The actor also shared why did he chose this subject and what fascinated him about the issue which has been highlighted in the movie.

Elaborating about why he chose to do this film, the Piku star Irrfan Khan said, “I did this film because it was a very interesting combination. The Subject and then the way it has been narrated. I wanted to do a comedy and I never knew that I will get such an interesting topic which concerns everybody.”

“I loved the subject and because I wanted to do a comedy I chose this combination,” Irrfan added.

The film has been written by Zeenat Lakhani and directed by Saket Chaudhary. Actress Saba Qamar will be seen playing the lead role opposite to Irrfan Khan in the movie. The film has already hit the theaters on May 19 (Friday).

The film has been already made tax free in Maharashtra and Gujarat.

