With her hair open, her subtle make-up paired with dark-hued lips, Indian actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan looked every inch a royal princess at the the 70th Annual Cannes Film festival in a floor-sweeping powder blue ballroom gown by Dubai-based Filipino fashion designer Michael Cinco.

The former beauty queen looked stunning in the off-shoulder gown, fitted from the waist and flowing out into a ballroom dress with a plunging neckline.She made her way to the red carpet as the ambassador of global cosmetic brand L’Oreal Paris on Day 3 of the gala.

The 43-year-old actress not only posed for the shutterbugs at the red carpet, but also at one moment folded her hands to gesture ‘Namastey’.

Aishwarya’s red carpet look was much different from the first look from the fiesta, where she sported a bottle green layered dress embellished ensemble with colourful floral motifs by Yanina Couture.

She was later seen posing with Hollywood star Eva Longoria for the camera. While Aishwarya looked ravishing in an off white dress with colourful floral prints, Longoria sported a casual look in a grey track suit.