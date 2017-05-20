Actress Kaya Scodelario, who will be seen as Carina Smyth in the upcoming fifth installment of “Pirates of the Caribbean” franchise, had a hard time shooting for the film.

The 25-year-old hated the scenario where she had to “constantly be wet” in order to film the all important pirate ship scenes, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

“It was hell, we were in a giant warehouse that was just blue screen all the way around and we were in there for about three weeks. I didn’t see daylight. We had to constantly be wet, so this poor, lovely makeup lady would come come over with a cold bottle of spritzer and apologise and then just spray it in my face, periodically throughout the day,” Scodelario told The Guardian newspaper.

The actress says that after accepting the role, she feared she would be romantically paired up with a much older actor, and was “extremely relieved” when actor Brenton Thwaites, who plays the son of Orlando Bloom’s character Will Turner, arrived on set.

“I was concerned that they would want me to play a romantic part against someone in their 50’s and that would be heartbreaking. So I was extremely relieved that Brenton is only a year older than me.”

“Pirates of the Caribbean: Salazar’s Revenge” is releasing on May 26.