Actor Brian Austin Green says his marriage with actress Megan Fox has come with its share of ups and downs, but ultimately the two “stick” together.

The 43-year-old actor talked about his wife of 13 years at Women’s Choice Awards in Los Angeles, reports people.com.

He said: “I don’t know what the secret (to make a marriage last) is. Just stick it out. Like fighting and making up, believing in each other. I’ve dated people before and you kind of get to that point where you go, ‘You know what, I don’t feel the same way,’ and I’ve never reached that with her.”

In August 2015, five years into their marriage, Fox filed for divorce, citing irreconcilable differences. The two then announced that they were having a third child together – and reconciled the following year.

Green said: “I mean we fight, we disagree on things. But I don’t want to go anywhere and she doesn’t, you know? So we stick it out.”