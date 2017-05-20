A- A A+

Singer Liam Payne says he is not a fan of his One Direction bandmate Harry Styles’ debut single “Sign Of The Times”.

He says it is “not something” he would listen to.

While Payne has given a thumbs up to Niall Horan’s singles “Slow hands” and “This town”, he says he is not a fan of the kind of music Styles has made, reports dailymail.co.uk.

“Niall had ‘Slow hands’ out and ‘This Town’, which is great. Niall’s gone down the singer-songwriter route which is really cool,” Payne said.

But, while talking about Styles, Payne said: “Harry’s song, um, I heard… I’ll be honest with you, it’s not my sort of music.

“It’s not something I’d listen to, but I think he did a great job of doing what he wanted to do. That’s the way I’d put it best, I think.”

He quickly added that the feeling was likely mutual.

“I think the funny thing is, (Harry) would say the same thing about me because he doesn’t really listen to hip-hop music,” he said.

