Actress Angelina Jolie is reportedly all ready to move into her new mansion after her split from actor Brad Pitt. Large moving trucks were spotted outside Jolie’s new $25 million mansion here on Thursday.

The luxurious mansion was once owned by legendary filmmaker Cecil B. DeMille, reports aceshowbiz.com.

In a photograph that surfaced online, several men were seen loading in boxes and crates into the mansion.

Although, there were already many huge boxes stacked on top of each other, it seemed like more trucks would come in order to fill the huge mansion.

The property reportedly has six bedrooms and 10 bathrooms, along with a swimming pool, large gardens and a tea house. It also features a stunning library and an old farmhouse kitchen.

As per sources, Jolie bought the house to make it easier for her six children to see Pitt, who lives just less than two miles away.

“Brad and Angelina both agree that living close to each other would make the transition easier for the kids,” a source said.

“Neither of them wants the kids being shuffled back and forth between long distances, and Malibu is just too far away,” the source added.