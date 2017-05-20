After Bollywood’s macho man Tiger Shroff unveiled the poster of his upcoming ‘Rambo’, a flood of Bollywood celebrities took to Twitter and wished the actor for his film’s success. But it was none other than the original Rambo, Sylvester Stallone whose message has caught the most attention so far.

Sylvester Stallone after getting to know that India will be remaking his blockbuster action movie, left a message for Tiger Shroff on his Instagram account and said, “I read recently they are remaking Rambo in India !! .. Great character.. hope they don’t wreck it.”

Sylvester Stallone also shared a poster of the original Rambo saying:

I read recently they are remaking Rambo in India !! .. Great character.. hope they don’t wreck it . A post shared by Sly Stallone (@officialslystallone) on May 19, 2017 at 8:15am PDT

Responding to Hollywood star Sylvester Stallone, Tiger Shroff affirmed the original ‘Rambo’ actor that he will not let him down in the remake.

Tiger said, “Humbled and blessed to be walking the road you lay down you are irreplaceable and I hope I don’t let you down sir.”

Humbled and blessed to be walking the road u lay down 🙏❤ u r irreplaceable and I hope I don’t let you down sir @TheSlyStallone #RamboRemake https://t.co/A55zcoj5Kr — Tiger Shroff (@iTIGERSHROFF) May 19, 2017

Tiger Shroff while talking about his upcoming movie also said, “Grew up on this character, humbled and blessed to step into his shoes years later.”

“Being a martial artist and a huge action movie buff since childhood, this all seems very surreal, and I’m very grateful for this opportunity. By no means do I believe I can replace the legendary Sylvester Stallone; however, I do feel that somehow this is something I’ve been preparing for since childhood,” Tiger added.

Saying further, Tiger maintained that while he was excited to get on board for the film, he will never be able to replace Stallone.

A lot of Bollywood stars have already poured in their best wishes for the actor for his upcoming project. Industry star Hrithik Roshan said, “Dear Tiger, you have been a notable asset to the industry owing to the discipline and dedication. HRX salutes the unsurpassable spirit!”

Dear Tiger,u hv bn a notable asset 2d industry owing 2 d discipline n dedication. HRX salutes d unsurpassable spirit! @iTIGERSHROFF #RAMBO — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) May 20, 2017

The remake will be directed by Siddharth Anand and co-produced by M! Capital Ventures, Original Entertainment, Impact Films and Siddharth Anand Pictures.

Principal photography for the film is slated to start in February next year, with a release targeted for late 2018.

(With inputs from IANS)