Indian model and actress Lisa Haydon, who is married to UK-based businessman Dino Lalvani, took to Instagram and shared the first picture of her son.

Lisa Haydon, who got married to Dino Lalvani in October 2017, posted the image of her baby boy on Instagram on May 19. The couple has named the boy Zack Lalvani.

Lisa posted the picture while holding the baby boy Zack Lalvani along with her husband Dino Lalvani.

Zack Lalvani born 17th May 2017 A post shared by Lisa Haydon (@lisahaydon) on May 19, 2017 at 3:00pm PDT

Previously, Lisa Haydon had grabbed headlines when she took to her Instagram account to share her pregnancy news with a picture in bikini flaunting her baby bump.

She captioned the picture as “Humble beginnings????????????”

Humble beginnings 🙏👶💞 A post shared by Lisa Haydon (@lisahaydon) on Jan 11, 2017 at 8:42pm PST

The Indo-Australian Bollywood stunner was seen donning a bikini and candidly posing for the shutterbag.

Lisa’s husband Dino Lalvani is son of a Pakistan born British entrepreneur Gullu Lalvani.