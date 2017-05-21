Actor Charlie Hunnam planned to take a break from acting with a trip to Thailand for two weeks but he says the thought of being away filled him with “anxiety” and he was terrified his career would nosedive.

“I just had so much anxiety about going away and not doing any work for two weeks,” Hunnam told Men’s Health.

“I hadn’t been able to get to a point where I was ready to commit to a fortnight off. Which is, I realise, insane,” he added.

However, the 37-year-old has gotten over his worry and wants to take a few months off after turning down a number of film roles to focus on writing and spending time with his long-time girlfriend Morgana McNeils, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

“I’m going to maybe dedicate the next three or four months to writing story I’ve had in my mind for a long time. I have two films both set in England which I need to carve out time for. I think that’s what I’ll do next,” he said.

He also said he wants to become a black belt in jiu-jitsu by the time he is 45 and believes it’s good for him to keep moving.

“We’re supposed to be active animals. It’s in our DNA. Sweating is how I change my oil. I just feel happier, more energised and disciplined if I work out. Ultimately I train a lot every day because I’m f*****g crazy,” he said.