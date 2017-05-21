Actress Jennifer Anistons husband Justin Theroux have sued their neighbour here for $350,000 and punitive damages.

Theroux took the action in response to what he sees as the neighbour’s inappropriate response when the man was angered by the noise caused by renovations at Theroux’s upstairs apartment, reports dailymail.co.uk.

Theroux has been having adjustments made to the Greenwich Village place, and his downstairs neighbour was reportedly infuriated by the noise this caused.

In response, the neighbour has demanded Theroux to provide funds of up to $30,000 for sound-proofing, according to sources.

Theroux said that after he declined to shell out the funds, the neighbour set out to antagonise the construction workers making the renovations.