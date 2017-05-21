“Baywatch” star Pamela Anderson looked unrecognisable at the Cannes Film Festival, where she turned up with slicked hair and a sweeping blue evening dress. The actress, best remembered as busty blonde CJ Parker in the 1990s lifeguard drama “Baywatch”, looked unrecognisable when she made an appearance at the “120 Beats Per Minute” premiere at the Cannes Film Festival on Saturday, reports dailymail.co.uk.

The 49-year-old rocked in a 1980s style ruched blue dress and slicked her famous golden hair back from her face.

The voluminous midnight blue gown featured puff ball sleeves, which fell into a plunging neckline showing off her cleavage.

The bottom of the bodice nipped in the actress’ tiny waist and more ruching around her hips exaggerated her curves. The creased retro gown fell to the floor with a small train as she made her way down the red carpet.

Anderson scraped back her long hair, letting her golden hair fall behind her back.

She paired her look with encrusted statement earrings, and her jewellery was so heavy that her ear lobes started to sag under the weight. She accessorised her retro look with bangles on her right arm and left her neck bare.