Action star Arnold Schwarzenegger took some time out from promoting his film at the ongoing Cannes Film Festival to dip his feet in sea here.

The actor rolled up his jeans and kicked off his shoes to paddle on the beach at the festival, dipping his toes in the Mediterranean Sea, reports belfasttelegraph.co.uk.

He was there for the documentary “Wonders Of The Sea 3D”, which he narrated.

The former Mr. Universe also struck some classic bodybuilding poses for photographers as he lapped up the sunshine.