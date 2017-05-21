Director Ali Abbas Zafar, who is helming “Tiger Zinda Hai”, says the team got “burnt and cooked” while shooting for the upcoming film in Abu Dhabi. Ali Abbas tweeted a photo where he can be seen at a desert shielding himself from the strong sun’s rays with a pair of sunglasses, scarf and a cap.

He captioned it: “Burnt and cooked. I love Indian film units. They can take extreme weather conditions with beautiful smiles on the faces ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’.”

Earlier this week, he appreciated Hollywood action director Tom Struthers and his team for coordinating stunts for the film’s lead pair Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif.

The Yash Raj Films project is a sequel to the 2012 blockbuster film “Ek Tha Tiger”.

The film’s team is shooting here on a 65-day schedule.