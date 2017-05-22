Adam Sandler, who has immersed himself in the character-actor mode with Noah Baumbach’s ‘The Meyerowitz Stories’, says whenever he gets a project out of the comedy zone, he makes an effort to be as good as he can be.

In the Netflix comedy, Sandler plays one of two brothers (alongside Ben Stiller) in a dysfunctional New York family. Dustin Hoffman is the dad, married to third wife (Emma Thompson).

“I couldn’t believe we were doing this movie,” Sandler said at a press conference with the cast here, reported variety.com.

He said he got “misty-eyed” reading the script.

“It’s different for a comedian when you get an offer like this,” he later said.

“My first thought is, ‘I don’t want to let anybody down and work as hard as I can to know the material and be as good as I can be.'”