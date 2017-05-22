Singer Britney Spears screamed in terror as she got spooked in her kitchen.

Spears shared a video on Instagram in which she is busy making something to eat. She then jumps in the air and screams as someone walks up behind her, and simply whispers ‘hello’, reports usmagazine.com.

“I swear… No where in my house is safe,” she captioned the video along with laughing emojis on May 20.

It’s the second time this week that the singer has been ambushed in her kitchen. On May 15, it was her sons, Sean Preston, 11, and Jayden James, 10, who caught her off-guard.