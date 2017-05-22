The 2017 Billboard Music Awards on Sunday witnessed multi-time Grammy award winner Drake creating a league of his own. Drake broke the record for the most awards won in a single year as ‘Hotline Bling’ hit maker bagged 13 awards including the top artist award, outshining the likes of Beyoncé, The Chainsmokers, Ariana Grande, Shawn Mendes, Justin Bieber, Twenty One Pilots, The Weeknd.

The 30-year-old self proclaimed ‘6 God’ called out his Young Money and Cash Money label gang including the likes of Nicki Minaj and Lil Wayne, fired some shots on Adele and said, “Hold tight Adele, because when a new album drops, you’ll fall back to get the record back”.

Drizzy the whole night was showering his love towards other artist and while accepting the trophy from actress Kate Beckinsale, the Toronto rapper showed gratitude towards his fans: “I want to dedicate this award to the fans…we are nobody without those that keep up with us, I appreciate you”.

And undoubtedly Drake finished off in style and gave an unforgettable performance at the Billboard Music Awards. He was dressed in all white while performing his banger ‘Gyalchester’ from his latest album ‘More Life’ surrounded by water and fireworks.