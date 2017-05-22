Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan turned 17 today and her mother Gauri Khan shared an unseen picture of her daughter on Instagram.

Suhana who is currently in United Kingdom for her higher studies has grown up to be beautiful damsel with time.

SRK’s wife and Suhana’s mom even shared the plans of Suhana’s birthday alongwith her picture on Instagram. Clicked by Ashutosh Gowarikar, Suhana looks stunning in the picture where she wears a smile and a pandent. Gauri captioned the picture as, “Birthday girl …. Thank you @avigowariker @karanjohar.” Gauri also shared Suhana’s party plans through another Instagram post a day earlier where Suhana is beaming with her pals. Gauri captioned it saying, ” Celebrations for tomorrow #happy birthday.”

Birthday Girl ❤️… Thank you @avigowariker @karanjohar A post shared by Gauri Khan (@gaurikhan) on May 21, 2017 at 10:17pm PDT

Suhana was recently spotted in India with dad SRK, when he went to drop Suhana at the airport when she went back to school. While talking to media about Suhana’s passion to be an actress, Shah Rukh Khan was quoted saying, “Suhana wants to be an actress and she says that she doesn’t want to learn it from me. Which is an amazing thought to have. Because it means that she wants to do the same thing as me but with an independent and a unique voice.”