Good news for Priyanka Chopra fans! The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has cleared Priyanka’s upcoming Hollywood flick ‘Baywatch’ with an ‘A’ certificate.

However, according to the reports, CBFC has recommended the chopping down of one visual and four audio sequences from the movie.

Rest, no tailoring has been done to the scenes of semi-naked women and abusive language, as it will be served straight out of the director’s reel to the audience.

The chief of Censor Board Pahlaj Nihalani said, “There was no rationale to cut the bikini images. The series ran on satellite television in India for years and contained lengthy shots of women in bikinis.”

“Baywatch is crammed with cuss words and filthy language. But we’ve allowed the bad language in several dialogues because we felt cutting them took away from the flavour and intention of the words,” he added.

Nihalani also shed light on the reasons for why the movie has been given the ‘A’ certificate saying, “I’d like to stress that we’ve given an ‘A’ certificate, not just for the bikinis, but for the strong language as well.”

The ‘A’ certification means that the movie comes under ‘adult’ category and restricts anyone below 18 years of age to watch the movie.

Baywatch movie is a remake of an American sitcom that aired during the 90’s with the same name featuring Pamela Anderson, Carmen Electra, David Hasselhoff. It was all about the lifeguards and slow motion running of bikini-clad women on the beach.

Priyanka Chopra will be appearing in the movie with Dwayne Johnson and Zac Efron. The movie is set to release on June 2, 2017.