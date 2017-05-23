Actress Scarlett Johansson was spotted making out with “Saturday Night Live’s Weekend Update” host Colin Jost.

The actress had appeared for the “SNL” season finale, hosted by Dwayne Johnson, in which she played Ivanka Trump.

After the show, the actress hit it off with Jost at the afterparty held at the ice rink at Rockefeller Center, which went on to the early hours of May 21 morning, reports pagesix.com.

A witness said: “Scarlett and Colin were making out at the bar at the ‘SNL’ season finale party at 30 Rock … They would make out a bit, then go back to talking.”

Another source confirmed: “Scarlett and Colin were flirting and canoodling in full view of everyone at the afterparty, including the ‘SNL’ cast and crew. They were laughing and seemed to really hit it off.”