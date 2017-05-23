Singer Jessica Simpson says she and her husband Eric Johnson, don’t plan to have a third child.

She quashed the pregnancy rumour on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show”, reports usmagazine.com.

“I’m not pregnant on your show,” Simpson, 36, said on Monday joking that she has been pregnant other times she has appeared on the talk show.

“We got an IUD, nothing is going to get into that uterus. I have two beautiful children and I’m not having a third. They’re too cute! You can’t top that.”

Simpson and Johnson married in 2014 and are parents of daughter Maxwell, 5, and son Ace, 3.

“We love our kids,” Simpson said.