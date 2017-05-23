Singer Liam Payne says he can’t rely on his former One Direction band members to babysit his son Bear.

Payne and singer Cheryl became parents to Bear in March.

However, it doesn’t seem like any of the One Direction boys will be watching the baby any time soon, reports mirror.co.uk.

Payne said: “I couldn’t rely on Harry (Styles) because I feel like my child would come out dressed in something that I just wouldn’t understand.”

Speaking on Vodafone’s “Big Top 40”, he added: “Then with Niall (Horan), the kid would be putting golf balls on tees!”