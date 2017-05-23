A- A A+

American singer and actor, Ariana Grande took to her twitter handle to express her grief over the tragic Manchester attack that took place at the Manchester Arena right after her concert. The blast that took place at around 10:30 PM (local time) killed as many as 19 people and left 50 injured.

As per sources, the cause if the blast was unknown, however, the North West Counter Terrorism unit is treating it as a possible terrorist incident. The officials told the media that a second suspect device was also located near the area where the first explosion occurred.

Condoling the terror attack, Ariana said,”

Although the explosions sparked screaming and panic among the concert crowd, a spokesman for the singer said she was not hurt.

Some other celebrities also joined in the chorus and condemned the attack. Here are a few of them

John Roger Stephens, known professionally as John Legend, extended his support to the singer by saying

The ‘Blank Space’ hit-maker, Taylor Swift said,  

Demetria Devonne ‘Demi’ Lovato, an American singer, songwriter, and actress said,

Justin Timberlake said,

Following the attack, the area has been evacuated while authorities investigate the blasts. Emergency services and numerous ambulances were dispatched to the stadium area, where some 20,000 people were on hand to see Grande perform.

Manchester Arena, formerly known as the MEN Arena, is the biggest indoor venue in the city with a capacity of around 18,000 for concerts.

First Published | 23 May 2017 9:11 AM
