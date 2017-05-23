American singer and actor, Ariana Grande took to her twitter handle to express her grief over the tragic Manchester attack that took place at the Manchester Arena right after her concert. The blast that took place at around 10:30 PM (local time) killed as many as 19 people and left 50 injured.

As per sources, the cause if the blast was unknown, however, the North West Counter Terrorism unit is treating it as a possible terrorist incident. The officials told the media that a second suspect device was also located near the area where the first explosion occurred.

Condoling the terror attack, Ariana said,”

broken.

from the bottom of my heart, i am so so sorry. i don’t have words. — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) May 23, 2017

Although the explosions sparked screaming and panic among the concert crowd, a spokesman for the singer said she was not hurt.

Some other celebrities also joined in the chorus and condemned the attack. Here are a few of them

John Roger Stephens, known professionally as John Legend, extended his support to the singer by saying

Sending love to the U.K., @ArianaGrande and all of her supporters who were caught up in this awful attack. Heartbreaking. — John Legend (@johnlegend) May 23, 2017

The ‘Blank Space’ hit-maker, Taylor Swift said,

My thoughts, prayers and tears for all those affected by the Manchester tragedy tonight. I’m sending all my love. — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) May 23, 2017

Demetria Devonne ‘Demi’ Lovato, an American singer, songwriter, and actress said,

Tearing up imagining innocent concert goers losing their lives.. praying for everyone and all #arianators. 🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼 — Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) May 22, 2017

My prayers are with you Manchester — Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) May 22, 2017

Justin Timberlake said,

My thoughts and prayers are with all those affected by this horrific act in Manchester. We need to do better. We need to LOVE ONE ANOTHER. — Justin Timberlake (@jtimberlake) May 23, 2017

Following the attack, the area has been evacuated while authorities investigate the blasts. Emergency services and numerous ambulances were dispatched to the stadium area, where some 20,000 people were on hand to see Grande perform.

Manchester Arena, formerly known as the MEN Arena, is the biggest indoor venue in the city with a capacity of around 18,000 for concerts.