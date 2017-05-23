Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan’s masterpiece ‘Dangal’ that collected almost 889 crore in India had minted Rs753.23 crore in China. The collection of ‘Dangal’ now sums up to Rs 1,501 crore nearing the collection of SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus ‘Baahubali 2’.

‘Dangal’ had made the record of crossing $100-million (Rs 646 crore) mark at the box office in China becoming the highest grossing foreign-language movie in the country after Japan’s ‘Your Name’. Meanwhile, ‘Baahubali 2: The Conclusion’ have made $18.9 million in the US, £811,478 in the UK, and A$2,363,757 in Australia.

#Dangal is TERRIFIC in China… Week 3:

Fri: $ 6.07 mn

Sat: $ 16.35 mn

Sun: $ 11.71 mn

Mon: $ 3.38 mn

Total: $ 116.21 million [₹ 753.23 cr] — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 23, 2017

The massive success of ‘Dangal’ had opened doors for Indian movies in China. Recently there were reports that Indian soaps like ‘Mahabharata’, ‘Naagin’ have garnered a lot of audience in China.

Reports from various sources suggest that the success of ‘Dangal’ is giving the makers of ‘Baahubali 2’ idea to release the movie in China.

‘Baahubali: The Beginning’ that was released in China in 2015 minted only $7 million. However the success of ‘Dangal’ had renewed interest of Chinese people in Indian movies. Even trade analyst Taran Adarsh appreciated the success of both the movies on his Twitter handle.

The resounding success of #Baahubali2 and #Dangal globally reiterates the fact that language is no deterrent if content is strong enough… — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 23, 2017

The industry yearns for Hits… #Dangal and #Baahubali2 have achieved what we thought was IMPOSSIBLE and UNACHIEVABLE… Time to rejoice… — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 23, 2017

#Baahubali2 and #Dangal are PRIDE OF INDIAN CINEMA… Time to make success a habit… Concentrate on content… Positive results will follow — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 23, 2017

Speaking about ‘Baahubali 2’s release plans in China, Francois da Silva who presides over international sales for Arka Mediaworks (Baahubali producers) told Variety, “With ‘Baahubali 2: The Conclusion’ we are now at $220 million worldwide, without China. Our target now is for China to give us the biggest lifetime score of all time for an Indian movie.”