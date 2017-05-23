Critically acclaimed Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui who was last seen in ‘Raees’ will be next seen in Nandita Das-directed biopic ‘Manto’.

Nawazuddin who will be seen playing the role of the writer and playwright Saadat Hasan Manto in ‘Manto’ seems to have become the replica of the writer. Nandita Das who has directed the movie have the first look footage for media and buyers at ongoing Cannes film festival. In the footage Nawazuddin is seen in a different avatar carrying a calm and composed persona. His looks in the movie gives us an expectation that Nawaz will justify the role of Saadat Hasan Manto.

The makers of ‘Manto’ on Monday released the first look from the movie captioning it as, “If you cannot bear these stories, it is because we live in unbearable times” – #Manto #Cannes2017 #Cannes70 #Film #Movies.”

Nandita Das also shared some still from the movie on her Facebook page. The movie also stars Rasika Dugal as the wife Manto, Safiya.