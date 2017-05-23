Fighting a short battle with cancer, James Bond star actor Sir Roger Moore (89) took his final breath in Switzerland after his family announced that he was no more.

This information was shared after a tweet was posted on actor’s official Twitter profile by his family saying, “With the heaviest of hearts, we must share the awful news that our father, Sir Roger Moore, passed away today. We are all devastated.”

“The affection our father felt whenever he walked on to a stage or in front of a camera buoyed him hugely and kept him busy working into his 90th year, through to his last appearance in Novermber 2016 on stage at London’s Royal Festival Hall,” mentioned in the letter posted on Twitter by his family.

In the letter of condolence the actor’s family also mentioned, “Our thoughts must now turn to supporting Kristina at this difficult time and in accordance with our father’s wishes there will be a private funeral in Monaco.”

Roger Moore was the 3rd actor to play the British secret agent James Bond in seven feature films between 1973 and 1985 and Simon Templar in The Saint between 1962 and 1969.