Singer Rihanna and actress Lupita Nyong’o are set to star in a movie based on ia plot built up by Twitter users.

Netflix has nabbed the untitled Rihanna and Lupita Nyong’o project after a dramatic negotiation session at the Cannes Film Festival, reports ew.com.

The concept of the movie surfaced when a photograph of Rihanna and Nyong’o at a Miu Miu fashion show went viral on the micro-blogging website.

A lot of fans of the two chanted the request for the two to work together on a storyline that social media users got down to weaving online.

“Rihanna looks like she scams rich white men and Lupita is the computer smart best friend that helps plan the scans,” a Twitter user had posted. It went viral and was then cheered by a lot of users.

The users even asked filmmaker Ava DuVernay, who has directed “A Wrinkle in Time”, to direct the potential film. They also asked screenwriter Issa Rae to pen it.

The four women soon responded to the requests, with Nyong’o tweeting: “I’m down if you are Rihanna” and Rihanna replied: “I’m in Pit’z.”

DuVernay and Rae also gave positive responses to the project.

Later on, representatives for Rae said the original Twitter users who imagined the concept for this film would be credited and included in some form.

According to sources, Rae has started working on the script, with the studio eyeing a 2018 production start after DuVernay completes her current film.