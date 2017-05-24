Late King of Pop Michael Jackson’s songs will not be featured in video streaming app Netflix’s “Bubbles”.

According to sources close to Jackson’s estate, the project, the screenplay of which has been penned by Isaac Adamson and tells the story of Jackson’s life from the perspective of his pet chimpanzee, is not authorized. Therefore, any of Jackson’s materials, especially his music, are not allowed to be featured in the project, reports tmz.com.

Another movie “Michael Jackson: Searching for Neverland” is related to Jackson but will not have the singer’s music as the movie is not authorized and Jackson’s estate reportedly will “round up the lawyers” if they hear anything like “Billie Jean”, “Thriller” or “Beat It” in the movie.

“Bubbles” will be co-directed by “Thor: Ragnarok” helmer Taika Waititi and “The Fantastic Mr. Fox” director Mark Gustafson.

Jackson bought his chimpanzee Bubbles from a Texas research facility in early 1980s. The superstar frequently brought the chimp as his companion while traveling, which led to media mockery. His attachment to the animal was dubbed weird and was regarded to be one of his eccentricities.