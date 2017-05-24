Veteran actor Colin Firth has applied to the Italian embassy here for citizenship following United Kingdom’s decision last year to leave the European Union.

“Colin was horrified by Brexit and is worried about the consequences,” a source told dailymail.co.uk.

The Oscar-winning actor is married to Italian film producer Livia Giuggioli and Firth speaks Italian fluently.

Firth, who has children Luca, 16, and Matteo, 13, currently lives here with his wife. He has earlier expressed that he is not in favour of Brexit.

The 56-year-old will be able to retain his British passport even if he is awarded Italian citizenship, because both countries permit dual nationality, unlike other European Union countries like Germany.

“Colin applied for dual citizenship (British and Italian) in order to have the same passports as his wife and children,” Firth’s spokesperson said.