Micro-blogging site Twitter on Tuesday suspended Bollywood singer Abhijeet Bhattacharya’s account after he posted a series of “abusive” tweets, especially about women. On May 22, 2017, Abhijeet Bhattacharya abused some Twitter users including the JNU student activist Shehla Rashid Shora.

His remarks were widely condemned on all social media platforms.

“There is rumour she took money for two hours and didn’t satisfy the client… Big racket,” he tweeted. After the tweet, a complaint was filed against the singer.

After being blocked by Twitter, Abhijeet in his defence said that the move was to curb nationalist voices like his.

The singer, who is known for his sexist comments, last year abused journalist Swati Chaturvedi in the same way and didn’t even feel a little remorse.

After the singer’s account was suspended, Shehla Rashid thanked everyone for their support.

“Sincere thanks to everyone for the support. Abhijeet had to delete his tweet. His Twitter account has also been suspended,” she wrote on her Twitter account.