Singer Sonu Nigam who recently made headlines for his azan tweet is back in the limelight again but this time for supporting Abhijeet Bhattacharya whose Twitter account was suspended on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, Sonu Nigam had announced to quit Twitter in a series of tweets have finally fulfilled his wish.

Before quitting, he talked about how actor Paresh Rawal and singer Abhijeet Bhattacharya are being criticised on social media for sharing their controversial views on Twitter.

Twitter on Tuesday suspended the account of Abhijeet over sexist and offensive remarks that he posted, which stirred up a storm online.

“I quit Twitter today in defiance of this one sided sham,” Sonu Nigam tweeted.

He said: “One could disagree with Abhijeetda’s language but isn’t Shehla’s accusation that BJP has a sex racket, provocation enough to supporters?”

“If his account is deleted, why not her? And the other morons who hurl… abuses to every achiever?” he asked.

In a series of tweets, Abhijeet abused some women users, particularly JNU student-activist Shehla Rashid, following which Twitter took the action.

When Shehla openly discussed about sex scandals involving BJP leaders, she was “abused by Abhijeet and hundreds of Sanghi trolls”.

In reply to her statement, Abhijeet had tweeted: “There is a rumour she took money in advance for two hours and didn’t satisfy the client. Big racket.”

(With inputs from IANS)