Bollywood actress Celina Jaitley who is married to hotelier Peter Haag is all set to embrace motherhood for the second time.

Celina who is a mother to five- year-old twin sons, Winston and Viraaj is once again expecting twins in October. She is currently in the second trimester of her pregnancy.

The expecting parents were shocked and overjoyed when they got to know about the twins. While talking to PTI over the phone, Celina Jaitley said, “Doctor was doing ultrasound and Peter asked the doctor if it is twins this time too. Doctor said yes and we both were initially shocked.”

The ‘No Entry’ actor further said, “We were exhilarated because the first thing that came in our mind was that we are the chosen one. We are God fearing and we feel God chooses special people to be parents of multiple children.”

Celina Jaitley who made her debut in Bollywood with 2003 thriller ‘Janasheen’ is currently working on an ad campaign which will be shot in India.