Actor Tom Cruise has confirmed that a sequel to the 1986 classic ‘Top Gun’ is “definitely happening”.

Cruise might start filming the sequel next year, reports aceshowbiz.com

During an interview on a TV show, Cruise was asked whether he was doing ‘Top Gun 2’, to which the actor answered: “It’s true.”

“I’m going to start probably in the next year. I know, it’s happening. It’s definitely happening. You’re the first people I’ve said it to, you asked me and so I’m telling you,” he added.

‘Top Gun’ producer Jerry Bruckheimer had teased a ‘Top Gun’ sequel last year, when he posted a picture of him and Cruise on his Twitter account and wrote: “Just got back from a weekend in New Orleans to see my old friend Tom Cruise and discuss a little ‘Top Gun 2′”.

‘Top Gun’ was based on Cruise’s character Pilot Maverick, a student of The Top Gun Naval Fighter Weapons School whose reckless attitude and cocky demeanor puts him at odds with the other pilots.

Also starring in the movie were Anthony Edwards, Kelly McGillis, Val Kilmer, Tom Kazansky and Meg Ryan.