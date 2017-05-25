Hollywood actor Brad Pitt says he has great respect for Indian film industry because it has its own unique language, but added that he would never be able to crack the code of Bollywood.

Most of the people in the west associate Bollywood with dancing and singing, and Pitt also carries the same image. He says he can not sing or dance and that is the main reason he will never be able to make it big in Bollywood.

“I have great respect for Indian cinema because it has its own film language, its own stars and has created place of its own… That is what we enjoy over there,” Pitt during a conversation with Indian superstar Shah Rukh Khan here.

Pitt was curious about Indian showbiz as he asked many queries about how it functions, how long the shoots are and other nitty gritties of the Bollywood world.

As SRK said that an action and dance film takes upto 120 days to shoot and a simple film 70 days, Pitt exclaimed: “It’s the same there. But we don’t have dance. I will never make it in Bollywood. I can’t dance.”

Then SRK said: “Oh, we’ll make you dance. We make everyone dance”, and went on to explain his signature move.

The “Fight Club” actor also added he can’t sing as well.

Pitt was the surprise element of the “War Machine” press conference on Wednesday here.

There were hints that he may stop over in India after completing his Tokyo press tour, and it came as a pleasant surprise when he entered the conference room with a wide beaming smile along with Bollywood’s “Baadshah” Shah Rukh.

The main motive of calling the event might have been “War Machine”, but all the focus was on the brewing bromance between the two stalwarts of the entertainment world.

It all started when Pitt asked Shah Rukh to get on the stage before him, saying “Bro, you first” to shaking hands and then sharing inside industry jokes. However, it is not clear if Shah Rukh, who is infamous for being late at events, made Pitt wait as the press conference was delayed by over half an hour, and SRK was seen entering the venue at 5.46 p.m when it was scheduled to start at 5.30 p.m.

After making a stylish statement at the premiere of his co-production in Japan earlier this week, Pitt opted for an ill-fitted suit for his India outing. He teamed it up with a white shirt, white sneakers and glasses.

Pitt was in India last in 2006 with his then girlfriend and actress-filmmaker Angelina Jolie, who later on went on to become his wife, daughter Zahara and son Maddox. They were in the country for few month for the filming of “A Mighty Heart”.

The actor said he had a fantastic time shooting the film in the country.

This time, Pitt’s trip to the country will be short as he will be flying out on Thursday morning.

“War Machine” is a satirical comedy with Pitt essaying role of US General Glen McMahon, who is tough but over-confident with an only aim to lead his army towards victory in Afghanistan, and win the war. It will stream on the US-based on-demand streaming website from Friday.