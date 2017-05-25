Actor Chris Pine says he still uses an old “flip phone” instead of a latest high-tech gadget.

The 36-year-old feels the decreased amount of connectivity he has goes hand in hand with a “decrease in anxiety”, reports usmagazine.com.

When asked what his biggest quirk is, Pine said on ‘Good Morning America’ on Tuesday: “I have a flip phone. The flip world is a whole world you gotta get into! I recently got a record player and a flip phone, and I kind of like the simplifying down, I just like the simple, I just like the non-complicated, I don’t want to be connected so much, I just like the … decrease in anxiety.”

Pine was promoting his upcoming superhero movie ‘Wonder Woman’ on the show alongside his co-stars Gal Gadot, Robin Wright, Connie Nielsen, and director Patty Jenkins.