Rapper Iggy Azalea says she wrote “aggressively confident” music after her engagement to Nick Young broke last year.

“When I started (writing), I think things were very lovey-dovey, and I was engaged and about to get married and in that head space,” Azalea told people.com about the inspiration behind the songs on her upcoming project ‘Digital Distortion’.

“I had a lot of changes and a break-up and was sort of like, ‘Wow, okay. Now I’m a single woman in my mid-20s and I want to talk about other stuff now!'”

Her new single ‘Switch’ – along with several other songs on the album – were written right after she and Young called it quits.

“It wasn’t that I was sad or feeling down in the dumps or feeling like I wanted to write heartbreak ballads,” she said.

“I was kind of excited about all of the things that I could do now, and I just really wanted to talk about that on my album.”

She has a “good balance of aggressively confident, ‘Screw you, I believe in me!'” songs on the album as well as “sexy jams that you want to play with your girlfriends”, she said.

“It’s a good mix of both.”