Popular TV host James Corden says he doesn’t care about television ratings, but is interested in his digital viewing figures.

Corden is not worried about the fact that his show “The Late Late Show with James Corden” is trailing behind “Late Night with Seth Meyers” and “Nightline” in viewing figures because he is more interested in creating a show that appeals to a digital audience, who can then watch his programme whenever they want.

“My ego is too big to make a show that’s on at 12:37 at night. It’s as simple as that. So I can’t allow that. We want to make a show that can be consumed all through the day and all through the night,” Corden told variety.com.

“What’s the point (in thinking about ratings)? I can’t move that needle. I can’t change that dial. But what I can do is make the very best television show we could ever possibly make — one that’s consumed whenever people want to find it,” he added.